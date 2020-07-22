Fleming Park plan not a hit with commissioners

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) This is the second summer that the ball fields have been quiet here at Fleming Park, and under the plan being presented by the Recreation Department the ball fields would be out.

It’s been part of Fleming Park for decades, ball fields for team sports for the children in neighborhood.

“You can ride by during the summertime in the evenings there’s always activity and sports going on over there,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

Melquan Robinson was playing football with friends when he was electrocuted at Fleming Park in 2018.

In its settlement with the family the city agreed to establish a memorial for him.

That memorial is included in the Recreation Department’s master plan for Fleming.

The Master plan is also calling for a lighted walking track and large green space, where the ball fields now sit.

This has some city leaders asking where are the ball fields.

“This open area can be conducive to a ball field that’s almost like a grass infield as well it could be utilized for a soccer you name it the fence is going away you’re adding a walking trail around the baseball component is not part of this,” said Maurice McDowell, Interim Recreation Director.

City leaders did not approve the master plan saying they wanted to make Fleming Park a safe place to play but not by doing away with the ball fields

“To go in a completley different trajectory I’m not sure that where the communities best interests lie,” said Mayor Hardie Davis

“I would just like them to keep the ballfield and go forward with the memorial for Melquan,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

Now commission approval of this plan would allow the engineering to begin to determine if the one point five million dollars budgeted for the project would be enough.