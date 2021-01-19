Fleming Park memorial still needs work

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta city leaders are considering  new designs for Fleming park.

They are waiting to approve the master plan for the park where 12-year-old Melquan Robinson was killed in 2018 after touching an electrified fence.

The focal point of the redesign would be the creation of a memorial to Melquan.

“The monument to the young boy, standing up… beautiful piece of art. I think it will always be there to the end of time and that is a good tribute to the life of the young man, also improving the lighting system throughout the entire park,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

