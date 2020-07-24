Fleming Park master plan gets support

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Augusta city leaders are split on a change of plans at an Augusta Public Park.

The Fleming Park master plan calls for a large green space, a lighted walking track, and a memorial for Melquan Robinson,who was electrocuted at the park two years ago.

Commissioners tabled the proposal this week because it eliminates the ball fields.



“It’s not totally out, the park the green space you will be able to use the green space for a variety of different things,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

“So can you support this master plan?”

“I’m supporting it yes,” said Williams.

Commissioners approved one point five million dollars for the renovations at Fleming Park.

The city agreed to the Memorial for the 12 year old as part of the settlement with his family.