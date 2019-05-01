Flea Market on Main will be a WOWser!

Flea Market on Main began as a simple concept: a one-block flea market in downtown McCormick, May 4, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., with the intent of luring visitors to come to McCormick. Keeping it simple meant no fee, a simple phone call to register, and on that Saturday, stuff your car trunk or truck bed with lots of your no longer used items, park and sell!!

This event has mushroomed from using 40 parking spots to requiring 60! Think of the bargains! The treasures! Enthusiasm generated has caused “piggy-backing” events to jump on board! A pancake breakfast plus a Quilt Pew Show will be waiting at the United Methodist Church, 200 E. Gold St. The “All Aboard” Train House will be open for fabulous tours while the local Lions Club sells their brooms and hot dogs nearby (in case you missed the pancakes). Books on Main is offering their famous “$1 for a bag of books” sale. Several merchants will display their clutter – err, merchandise – at reduced prices on sidewalks. Even more bargains than usual will be found at our thrift stores. Throw in a Bark in the Park show and the beginning of the Spring Garden Tour and you have the makings for a grand, walk about day in downtown McCormick!

Great out of town opportunities exist as well: two miles west of town on Route 378 at Greenfield Road is the flea market queen, Ms. Meyer, and her usual 10-12 setups. You just may find a couple other yard sales en route. Two miles north of town where Routes 28 and 10 form a “Y” you will find a really big display (indoors as well) at Knucklehead Knoll’s location. Driving south on 28, a scenic five miles from McCormick, Plum Branch is happy to host the liquidation of the Greenwood craft business, Two Old Bags (what a sense of humor) and their huge crafting inventory! Watch for more local yard sales in all areas.

Plan ahead, come prepared May 4! Dress appropriately for the weather, wear comfortable clothing and the most cushion-y shoes you own. Carry some water. Consider bringing a wheeled shopping cart stocked with empty bags. This will be down and dirty – may the best man or woman win! We are talking about serious bargain hunters, so get ready! This is not for the faint-hearted!

This story first appeared in The McCormick Messenger.