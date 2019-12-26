Five-year update for Columbia County’s Vision 2035 Plan

Columbia County is one of the fastest growing counties in Georgia.

So, they needed a vision to stay on top of development and conservation. It’s called the vision 2035 plan, a plan that began back in 2016.

Vision Director for Planning Services, Scott Sterling, says, “throughout the five years that the plan has been implemented there have been a number of projects and successes. “

Now, it’s time for an update on those projects. What the county needed back then may not be what they need in the need in the next five years.

“Not only is it required by state law, but it’s a good time to kind of reevaluate where we’re at and adjust as needed if we need to,” says Sterling.

People who live in the county will be able to give their own input, but it will be a controlled group.

Columbia County Commission Chair, Doug Duncan, says, “each commissioner is appointing three people. So, I asked three people if they have served. So, a total of 15 folks, but each commissioner has the responsibility to find three people within their district.”

Chairman Duncan says it could have been just commissioners input, but he feels those he appointed will provide a different perspective.

“For me it was, who wants to be involved, and who has a different vision? I didn’t want all of the same folks with the same vision of how the county should add up. I wanted almost diametrically opposed people that could get and debate the issue,” says Chairman Duncan.

We’ve seen projects come to life like The Plaza and the Performing Arts Center as well as others.

“Projects like the gateway where we’ve created the master plan, developed the master plan, and then implemented that into the development form. So, you see things like the Wal Mart and all the ancillary businesses that have come around that as a result of that,” says Sterling.

Chairman Duncan and Sterling feel the county is growing with the people.

“If you’re not growing you’re dying, and we do have to deal with the accommodation of all these folks moving to the area,” says Chairman Duncan.

Sterling says he can’t tell us what new construction is coming, but the public will know in the next coming months.

They will be working all of 2020 to officially adopt the updated plans come February 2021.