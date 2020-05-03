Five stolen vehicles recovered in Aiken area; three facing charges

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Three people are facing charges in connection with several vehicle thefts in the Aiken area.

Cheyenne Turner, Anthony Cordell, and Justin Quarles are each charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. Quarles is also charged with removing or falsifying a Vehicle Identification Number.

Within the past few days, a total of five stolen cars were recovered: a Lincoln Mark L Pickup, three Ford Rangers Pickups, and a moped. “These vehicles were located in the Windsor, SC area and the north side of Aiken County between Aiken and Monetta,” officials said in a news release.

Officials say several other suspects have been identified.

If anyone has any information, contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811. You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.