Five Richmond County gang members wanted for aggravated assault

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – Five Richmond County gang members are wanted on multiple counts of aggravated assault.

The assault occurred on the 3600 block of Alene Circle on Thursday August 29, 2019.

Nickalaus Lanham: The 22-year-old is a known member of the Crip Gang. He is also known to carry a firearm. He is wanted on 5 counts of aggravated assault. Lanham has active warrants.

Michael Leon Troupe Jr.: The 21-year old is a member of the Crip Gang. He is also known to carry a firearm. Troupe is wanted for 5 counts of aggravated assault. Troupe has active warrants.

Maurice William Franklin: The 27-year-old is a known member of the Crip Gang. He is also known to carry a firearm. Franklin is wanted on 5 counts of aggravated assault. Franklin has active warrants.

Aquavias Nathaniel: The 20-year-old is a known member of the Crip Gang. He is also known to carry a firearm. Nathaniel is wanted on 5 counts of aggravated assault. Nathaniel has active warrants.

Alexander Artavius Givens: The 29-year-old is a known member of the Crip Gang. He is also known to carry a firearm. Givens is wanted on 5 counts of aggravated assault. Givens has active warrants.

These men are considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.