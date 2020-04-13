Five positive COVID-19 patients at University Extended Care Kentwood

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Five residents at University Extended Care Kentwood have tested positive for COVID-19.

A representative at Kentwood reported five residents all from the same wing of the facility were sent to University Hospital where they tested positive for COVID-19.

Kentwood staff began notifying family members of testing Sunday. Residents and family members affected have been kept up to date and involved.

The Kentwood spokesperson released the following statement: