Five positive COVID-19 patients at University Extended Care Kentwood

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Five residents at University Extended Care Kentwood have tested positive for COVID-19.
A representative at Kentwood reported five residents all from the same wing of the facility were sent to University Hospital where they tested positive for COVID-19.
Kentwood staff began notifying family members of testing Sunday. Residents and family members affected have been kept up to date and involved.
The Kentwood spokesperson released the following statement:
We have plans to test the remaining 12 residents on that wing as soon as we are able to confirm that we have talked to the family of each. Residents are separated and staff members are following the recommended procedures to prevent possible transmission, including converting the wing into a negative air pressure unit.
We are in alignment with guidance laid out by Governor Brian Kemp’s joint statement with Georgia Health Care Association, and in we fact restricted visitors to Kentwood two weeks prior to the statewide recommendations.
We have the support of the Department of Public Health and are in communication with them regarding next steps. We are doing everything in our power to take the best care of our residents and staff.