Five homicides in Augusta occur in the week leading up to Thanksgiving

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Over the last 7 days leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday, there have been five homicides in Augusta. Before that, the most recent murder in Augusta was more than two weeks before the November 21st murder of Ketron McCray.

The most recent murder occurred Thursday November 26th on the 3600 block of Byrd Rd. 44-year-old Benjamin Chavous was gunned down by 29 year old Robert Olyowski.

The second most recent shooting occurred on the 200 block of Williamsburg Rd. at Benson Estates. 30-year-old Joshua Hadnot was allegedly shot by 26-year-old Jeremiah Long. Another person was shot and sustained non life-threatening injuries.

The third and fourth murders occurred in a double homicide at Johnson’s Barber Shop and Salon in Harrisburg. 48-year-old Mequel Freeman and 34-year-old Wyman Scott were shot by an unknown suspect. Both men died on the scene.

The fifth and final murder in what is possibly the most violent week of the year is the death of 18-year-old Ketron McCray. McCray was shot while riding his bicycle by an unknown gunman. He had stopped to talk to a group of people on the 400 block of Aiken Street Saturday, November 21st when the shooting occurred.