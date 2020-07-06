Five Augusta firefighters test positive for coronavirus

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Five firefighters with Augusta Fire/EMA have tested positive for COVID-19. They were sent home and instructed to self-isolate per CDC guidelines. The five firefighters have not had any known recent interactions with the public.

Augusta Fire/EMA is performing testing at several stations in an attempt to make sure the virus has not spread outside of the five known cases. Augusta Fire/EMA should be receiving results within hours thanks to AU Health’s rapid testing system.

Firefighters have been given the option to self-quarantine at the station, or their home while waiting for results. Those who test negative are required to return to work while those who test positive are told to self-isolate in their home.