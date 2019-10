AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A local business is inviting you to help fight breast cancer during a bra fitting event.

The “Fit for the Cure” event will take place on October 18 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. In the lingerie section of Dillard’s.

For every bra fitting or bra bought Wacoal, an intimate apparel company, will donate $2 to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.

Cassandra Buskey stopped by Good Morning Augusta Weekends to chat with anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk about the importance of the event.