Fish fillets shipped to Georgia, South Carolina recalled after not being inspected, officials say

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A seafood product shipped to Georgia and South Carolina is being recalled after not being inspected by the USDA, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The product, produced by H&T Seafood Inc. “used the mark of inspection without authorization,” officials said.

The frozen Swai fillet items were produced over an undetermined amount of time. The following product is subject to recall:

1-lb. plastic bags containing frozen fillets of “FISHERMAN’S WHARF SWAI FILLETS PRODUCT OF VIETNAM” with any USDA mark of inspection.

In addition, to be shipped to warehouse/distribution centers and retail locations Georgia and South Carolina, the products were shipped to locations in Florida and Louisiana.

“The problem was discovered by FSIS personnel during surveillance at a retail store,” officials added.

There have been no confirmed illnesses reported.

The product should be thrown away or returned to where it was purchased from.