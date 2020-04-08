First testing site opening in Burke County

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – The rise in positive cases in Burke County means people there will get their first drive through testing site.

On Thursday, Burke County Middle School will transform into a place for COVID -19 testing. That does not mean people who feel sick can show up on their own. There is a process.



“That’s different for us and we’re glad that it is occurring,” said Burke County Commission Chair Terri Lodge Kelly.

Changes for Burke County are coming to help get more people tested for COVID-19. The past few weeks have been rough around the Bird Dog Capital with a cluster of positive cases popping up in multiple places.

NewsChannel 6 told you this week about seven positive cases after testing took place at the Waynesboro Police Department. And Palmer Grove Baptist Church learned of several cases after meeting throughout the month of March. Nearby Plant Vogtle reported its first positive case too last week. Testing is currently taking place at the hospital where the potential of healthcare worker exposure is increasing.

After all of this, a new testing site will open up for people who believe they may be impacted.

“This testing site will be at the Burke County Middle School. This will begin on Thursday, April 9 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.,” Lodge Kelly said. The exact address is 356 Southside Drive, Waynesboro.

People will need to call first to be pre-screened and be given an appointment time. And it’s all free. Commission Chair Lodge Kelly said this addition is vital.



“Rural counties sometimes feel left out from larger communities. So, now we have the availability in our rural county to be tested,” she told us.

For those who do not feel sick, it’s all about social distancing.



“Remain at home,” Lodge Kelly warned. “You do not have to leave home. We know that you have to leave home for certain necessities. And when you do have to leave, make sure that you’re six feet apart from others.”

Anyone who wants to be pre-screened and given an appointment for testing should call 706-721-5800. The site will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon. You do not need to be a Burke County resident, according to the health department’s website.

Photojournalist: Gary Hipps