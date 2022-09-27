AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Located on Broad Street across from the KROC Center, the First Stop Shop is a place for families who are at risk of homelessness to get a variety of services all in one place.

“At United Way, our 2-1-1 call center is getting calls every day from people who continue to need help in our area. By having a first stop for these families to go to it will prevent them from having to run all around the community to get these services. They can come to one place to do that,” President and CEO of United Way and Chair of the Homeless Task Force Brittany Burnett said.

Those services include legal aid, rent and utility assistance and childcare. It’s provided by several non-profits all under one roof with one cause, to help local people in need.

Community leaders said it comes as non-profits like the United Way and Salvation Army are seeing an increased need for their services.

“We’re seeing more and more families, many for the first time who are coming to us asking for services and how they can get the support services they need to make ends meet,” Burnett said.

Their goal is to combat the homeless crisis by taking steps to prevent homelessness.

“Really making sure that we’ve got them prepared with the right tools and resources they need so that they do not become homeless,” Burnett said.

Some people said the First Stop Shop is a much-needed resource in the community.

“I think that’s a good thing for people that’s out here on the street as well as myself, because we need more people to participate in stuff like this, because you never know what situation one may be in,” Ray Gordon said.

The First Stop Shop opens on October 3.