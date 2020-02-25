First responders treatment center debate comes to commission

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Last year Augusta Commissioners rejected the idea of a drug rehab center in the Green Meadows neighborhood but now a new proposal that this rehab would treat only first responders

It’s a difference maker for some commissioners when it comes to a drug treatment facility near the Green Meadows neighborhood, because first responders would be the only patients.

“They look after us 24-7 and the same people that would oppose this facility are also the same people who are the first to call like we all do when we need help,” says Commissioner John Clarke.

“I’ve met quite a few of the last few years have told me their stories there been times when they needed somewhere to go there always the ones we call when we need help when do they go when they need help,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

Patrick Cullinan who served as a Richmond County deputy says many first responded do need help with drug and alcohol abuse, like he did.

Saying Green Meadows should not be afraid of this treatment facility.

“The people that would be coming to your neighborhood would be the same men and women such as my self that are coming to your house on a 9-1-1 call at any given time,” said Cullinan.

But Green Meadows property owner Howard Bush said it was inappropriate for commissioners to hear from supporters when the issue was not on the meeting agenda for a vote.

“I don’t see the gentleman who talked who lives in Evans even though he’s from Richmond County south Richmond County grew up there he’s not asking to put the facility in Evans,” said Bush.

“He’s asking to put it?”

“In south Augusta where everything seems to get dumped,” said Bush.

“I’m, against it because the neighborhood is against it if it were split maybe 50-50 neighborhood but it seems like 100 percent of the people there are against it,” said Commissioner Bobby Williams.

Commissioners taking no action on the re-hab center proposal Commissioner Ben Hasan who does represent the Green Meadows area he also saying it might have been inappropriate for the commissioners to hear from supporters of the center in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.