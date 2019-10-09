First responders get more training in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – First responders in Aiken County received more specialized training on October 9.

Medical professionals at Aiken Regional Medical Centers teamed up with Gold Cross and Aiken Public Safety for an emergency response exercise.

Participants worked through a crisis scenario and test response plans. The Chief Operation Officer of Gold Cross, Steven Vincent, said these drills are critical for first responders to stay organized.

“The most important thing for an EMT is when you get on scene, you got to make sure you’re safe because if you’re not safe, you can’t help anybody else. And then when you have an incident like that, someone has got to establish command so it’s very important that you have that one person who is the commander, incident command and they kind of establish command. And then you kind of finding out where your patients are at. Who’s the most critical patient,” said Vincent.

After the exercise, first responders will hold a debriefing session to discuss any areas of concern.