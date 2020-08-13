First responder rehab center, Valor Station, waits for county zoning vote

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A rehab center in a south Augusta neighborhood is less than a week away from a county vote to zone the property.

It would be called Valor Station and specialize in first responder in-patient treatment.

The neighborhood is not supportive.

The CEO of Hale House, a rehab center downtown, was asked by our hometown heroes to help them.

Augusta First Responder, Patrick Cullinan, says, “I was a first responder out here every day, and I was not in a good place in my head, and I was active with alcoholism.I went off for treatment and I came back a month later. I was a much healthier person.”

Neighbors fear increased traffic and crime, but Hale House CEO says he’s done this for 30 years and never had an issue.

President & CEO of the Hale Foundation, Cliff Richard, says, “you know, these are people that are public servants that are out there helping our community. Why would someone not want to help these people when they need help?”

Supporters of Valor Station will hold a press conference Saturday morning in front of the Municipal Building.

The zoning vote by commissioners is on Tuesday.