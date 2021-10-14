First openly gay player drafted to the NFL, Michael Sam, speaks virtually at Augusta University

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta University held a courageous conversation with Michael Sam inside its Natalie and Lansing B. Lee Auditorium Wednesday evening.

Sam is the first openly gay player to be drafted to the NFL.

He appeared virtually, telling his story to students, faculty, and staff, building on the university’s core value of inclusivity.

“My job in my office is to — of the multicultural student engagement — is to really bring speakers and have programs and events and activities that really push people to develop their level of cultural competency, so we can be more empathetic and caring to our fellow students who may have different backgrounds or experiences ,” said Garrett Green, the Director of Multicultural Student Engagement at Augusta University.

The goal of the event was to have Sam share his story and have students apply that information in their everyday lives.

“Michael has a really powerful story. So, I’m really hoping that they will hear pieces of it and use those pieces to better their relationship with others,” said Green.

Augusta University holds a courageous conversation once a month.