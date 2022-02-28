AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Plenty of veterans and their furry friends showed up for their day at the movies. It can be hard for some veterans to get out of the house because of PTSD, so it was very exciting for Veterans K9 Solutions, Inc. to see so many come out and participate.

Veterans were able to bring their service dogs to a private showing of the new movie “Dog” at Riverwatch Cinemas.

The movie is about the friendship between an Army Ranger and a military working dog, Lulu.

Veterans K9 Solutions, Inc. is an organization that brings canines and veterans together.

“We train dogs for veterans that have PTSD, TMI, sexual military trauma, mobility issues, hearing issues,” said CEO of Veterans K9 Solutions, Incorporated, Jerry Lyda. “We’re here to see the movie to see if some of the stuff this dog does in the movie, which is comical and some of our dogs do some of the same stuff. So, we’re going to relate very well to it.”

“First movie in about 13 years,” said veteran, Doug Hoover.

“It means a lot to me because that means our program is working and these guys can get out now and go to public places without having so much stress in their lives,” said Lyda.

Are you able to come out here today specifically because of your furry friend?

“Oh yeah, If it weren’t for him I wouldn’t be here. I had just gotten really withdrawn, stayed home a lot, just didn’t get out much at all, and I got my first service dog and that kind of opened things back up for me and let me start getting out more,” said Hoover.

Veterans enjoyed their time getting to go to the movies and their canine companions were also happy to get the chance to go to the theater and see a movie starring one of their own.

What’s your dog’s name?

“Sailor,” said Lyda.

Are you excited for Sailor to see this movie today?

“Yeah, I don’t know how he’s going to be but he better behave or I’ll have to correct him. It’s going to be fun,” said Lyda.

Veterans K9 Solutions, Inc. wanted to thank Riverwatch Cinemas for allowing them to come out and they hope to do more events like this in the future.