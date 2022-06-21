AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta is a fun and exciting place to live, and a new business in the area is making it even more fun and exciting.

NewsChannel 6 was given a sneak peek at what you can expect inside.

I’m here with General Manager George Dey to give us the rundown about what people can expect from the brand new Dave and Busters here in Augusta.

“Dave and Busters, we’re all about fun. You want to come in and eat, drink, play, watch… whatever you want to do. If you want to look at traditional, classic games. You want to look at our ‘Wow Wall’; that’s forty feet. Or, if you want to have something great from the kitchen or anything from our bar.”

For people who don’t know about Dave and Busters, give us a little rundown about what it is.

“Dave and Busters, we’re known for our midways. It’s called the ‘Million Dollar Midway’ for a reason. You have anything from virtual reality games. If you want to play anything from Pac-Man, state-of-the-art attractions, anything from retro games, as well. If you just want to shoot hoops all day or if you want to play Star Trek and win tickets you can go buy anywhere from candy to a PS5. Everything is out there for you.

We spoke with kitchen manager, Eric Jay, about what to expect on the menu.

If I’m coming here to Dave and Busters, in your opinion, what’s the one thing I have to try on the menu?

“One thing you’ve got to go with are the ribs. Our ribs are braised for three hours and we put a lot of heart into our ribs. You’ve got to go for the ribs.”

Is Dave and Busters the type of place you can bring your kids to?

“Most definitely,” says Dey. “Kids of all ages, everybody likes games. We’re here to have fun, and I think that’s what we’re going to do for Augusta.”

George, you guys have got some new games here at this location. Tell me a little bit about that.

“Absolutely. Every summer we pull out new games… as you look, we’re right next to dodgeball. Some very fun games I’m really excited for the community to come start playing.”

If you are a fan of games, fun, and excitement, you’ve got to come out and try the brand new addition to Augusta, Dave and Busters.

General manager George Dey wanted to show off some of his skills at Mario Kart and we were happy to play.

Dey also got a chance to sit down and give us a look at some of the items that can be found on the Dave and Busters menu.

Dave and Busters opens Monday, June 27th at 11 A.M.