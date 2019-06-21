First look at Topgolf plans

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – We are getting our first look at plans for a proposed Topgolf in Augusta.

The golf entertainment facility is planned for the villages at Riverwatch.

Arco Murray, which has an office in Atlanta, will be the contractor.

In this site plan, you can see where the hole locations will be.

The building will be situated at the end of the current roundabout on Cabela Drive.

The bays will be facing northwest, toward Cabellas, and players will hit that way.

The Augusta canal will be to the northeast of the building.

Click HERE to view the plans in full.