AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Over the next two weeks, First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Ohio, New Jersey, Georgia, and Pennsylvania, as part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Investing in America tour to highlight to how Bidenomics (the economic policies pursued by the U.S. under President Joe Biden) is delivering investments and jobs to communities across the country.

During her travel, Dr. Biden will visit the Investing in America Workforce Hubs in Columbus, Augusta, and Pittsburgh.

According to The White House Website, Augusta is highlighted because:

Augusta and the surrounding region form a diverse community that is home to Fort Gordon, the Medical College of Georgia, and the Savannah River Nuclear Power Plant. The Augusta area is on the forefront of the Administration’s sustainable domestic production agenda, with $1.4 billion in recently announced private-sector investments, including in batteries. The Administration’s efforts will focus on preparing and creating pathways for people in Augusta and the surrounding areas to access the good-paying jobs created in the clean energy industry, among others. The White House

Dr. Biden will visit on July 18th to discuss ways the local community is working together to expand pathways to good-paying jobs.

Still no word on where she will speak or if tickets will be available.