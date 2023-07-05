AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- “We realized that so many young people don’t understand the importance of having the knowledge about it, it’s one of those things they don’t get it they’re like ‘well you just don’t remember things,” said Melissa Jones, Co-Director, Miss Memories Matter Pageant.

Melissa Jones is working with former Miss Augusta, Quinn Shelt, to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s disease in a unique way. They’re hosting the first Miss Memories Matter Pageant on Sunday, July 16th at Columbia County’s Hardin Auditorium.

Registration is still open and they’re also looking for volunteers.

“Alzheimer’s is just a small portion that people get diagnosed with so you can have tons–there’s a lot of forms of dementia,“ said Jones.

Jones says young girls from ages eight to 18 can participate. Money raised from the pageant will go toward research through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

“We have awareness wear and formal gown it’s a semi glitz pageant so you don’t have to be full on makeup you can be as plain as you want or as fancy as you want” said Jones.

Her hope is that more people will become knowledgeable about Alzheimer’s and dementia.

“Because I lost my grandmother to dementia when I was 23 years old and that is something that got me involved and passionate about it, because I don’t want my children to go through what I had to go through and see what happened to my grandmother” said Jones.

Contestants will also participate in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s this September.

Click here to register.