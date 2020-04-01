First Death Associated with COVID-19 Reported in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County’s first death amid the coronavirus pandemic was made public by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control today.

This was one of four reported deaths statewide today, which grows the state death toll to 22. South Carolina reported its first death, an individual in a Lexington County nursing home, little more than two weeks ago on March 16, 2020.

While there were no specifics given as to the Aiken individual who died, SC DHEC said of today’s four statewide deaths that they included “three patients [who] were elderly individuals who also had underlying health conditions, and one patient [who] was a middle-aged individual who did not have underlying health conditions.”

As it stands now, SC DHEC’s coronavirus statistics include four new cases in Aiken County, bringing the total to 13 individuals having tested positive for having contracted the virus.

