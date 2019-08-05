THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) – Many parents and kids are waking up on August 5 for the first day of school in McDuffie County.

This school year is going to look a little bit different from last.

This year students at Dearing Elementary will notice a big change. Their entire school has been renovated.

The McDuffie County School Board plans on implementing STEM programs in all seven schools in the district.

Over at Thompson High School, a new welding lab is now open. It is equipped with 10 welding stations. Hopefully with that and the Jumpstart Program, which connects students with apprenticeship offers will lead to high paying careers.

McDuffie County School Superintendent Dr. Mychele Rhodes said, “The benefits of our community and the size of our community is that we are able to know our families as students matriculate through McDuffie County schools and so we build relationships with our families and we watch our children grow as they continue through the school system.”

Jennifer Smith, a teacher a Norris Elementary, wants to get her students engaged differently this year. She is raising money to get a hands-on science expo for her students at the title one school.

“This is something that’s important to me because I want my kids to be excited about science. I want my kids to able to understand than just read it in a book but to be able to see it live with an interactive program,” said Smith.

To help out Ms. Smith bring ‘Out of This World: Orbit Exp’ to her students, click or tap here.