AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — An infectious disease doctor is the first person to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Aiken.

Officials say on Thursday Dr. Gerald Gordon received the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Today, Gerald Gordon, MD, Infectious Disease, received the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. While the initial supply of the new vaccines will be limited, it is encouraging news that these new vaccines will help in the fight against the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/CFKzL8Sag5 — Aiken Regional (@AikenRegionalMC) December 17, 2020

“While the initial supply of the new vaccines will be limited, it is encouraging news that these new vaccines will help in the fight against the pandemic,” officials said on social media.

We’re told the vaccine will be administered to front-line healthcare workers first.