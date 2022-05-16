BARNWELL COUNTY, South Carolina (WJBF) – The Barnwell County Aquatics Center will be holdings its grand opening at the Family YMCA on Saturday, June 11th.

This marks the first Barnwell County aquatic center to open to the public since 1987.

open to the public since 1987. The new outdoor aquatic center features a large lap and recreation pool, slide feature, Kiddie Pool with additional features for youth, an outdoor bathhouse with restrooms, a large deck with shade features, and a picnic area.

The grand opening will include facility tours of the Y, free food, giveaways and door prizes, entertainment, games, and a day of fun by the pool.

The grand opening is from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. while the ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 10 AM.

This is a free community event.