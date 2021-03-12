First Aiken County School District vaccine clinic happening Friday

North Augusta, SC (WJBF)- Aiken County School District employees will start getting vaccinated today.

The school district and Rural Health Services are working together to provide 6 vaccine clinics in Aiken County at area High Schools.

The first one is today at Midland Valley High School.

All district employees– including substitutes– scheduled a time and place to get their first Moderna shot.

District officials say they had to plan multiple clinics because of the size of the county.

“Our county, which is our school district is so large. And so in the interest of convenience we didn’t want to have to require folks out in Ridge Spring to drive to North Augusta or to drive out to Beech Island or have folks in New Ellenton having to drive out to Wagner or what have you,” explained Mike Rosier, Director of Communication at Aiken County Public Schools.

He said that the response from those who work for the district has been positive.

“I think there was, kind of a collective sigh of relief really on that day when the governor made his announcement that school employees would be included in phase 1B. I think that was the big thing. But I think the employees are grateful to have to opportunity to get it in their own area.”

Rosier also said the district will provide second dose clinics in April.

The next clinic for district employees will take place on March 16 at Silver Bluff High School.