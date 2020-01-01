AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) The first baby born this decade in Augusta was delivered this morning at Doctors Hospital.
Parents Tricia and Jeff Godwin welcomed Jack Ares into the world at 3:10 a.m. at the Clyde A. Burgamy, M.D. Center for Women weighing in at 8 lbs. and measuring 21 inches.
His delivery came as a surprise to his parents, who were expecting him to arrive on a different holiday.
“Christmas Day was his due date,” said mother, Tricia Godwin.
“New Year babies are special reminders of hope for the future and the year ahead,” said Dr. John Farr, Chief Medical Officer at Doctors Hospital.
Jack is the first boy for the Godwins, joining 12-year-old sister Leah and 10-year-old sister Lily.
First 2020 baby in Augusta born at Doctors Hospital
