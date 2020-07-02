Fireworks celebrations and sale increases across the CSRA for Independence Day

Columbia County, Ga. (WJBF) – Fireworks will still light up the sky this weekend in Columbia County.

What’s normally Boom In The Park at Evans Towne Center, is now Boom In The Fairgrounds.

The biggest difference is it’s tailgate style. The field will be divided in spaces so each car can social distance.

They are capping the event at 3,000 cars with ATV’s to guide each car to a designated spot. The main entrance is down William Few Parkway. Exits will be all around.

Tune in to 98.5 on your stereo, or watch live music from a stage.

Programs and Events Manager for Columbia County, Rachael Enfinger, says, “car pool with people that you’ve been around that you trust, and bring everybody out here. There will be vendors on site, so people are welcome to leave their spot and visit vendors as long as they’re spacing themselves out and people are naturally doing that anyway. We see them out in the parks every day and they are kind of taking care of it themselves.”

You can bring a cooler, but they aren’t allowing glass. No pets are allowed. The gates open at 6:00 PM with the firework show at around 9:00 PM.

Across the river, people are buying their own fireworks, and local firework stores have seen the effects.

Wacky Wayne’s in North Augusta has seen a massive increase this year in firework sales.

Store Manager of Wacky Waynes, Skip Playford, says, “a lot of people have been cooped up so long. They are ready to get out. They are ready to do something fun, but I think people are buying early so they can avoid the crowds, and obviously the earlier you come you get a better selection until you wait until the last minute.”

Some things to remember:

-Keep water and sand nearby

-Be aware of where you’re shooting

-Have one adult light the firework