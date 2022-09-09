BELEVEDERE, S.C. (WJBF) — Firefighters worked an active house fire near Chariot Court and Clearmont Drive in Belvedere on Friday afternoon.

According to Aiken County Emergency Dispatch, the structure fire was fully involved when first responders arrived on scene shortly about a call came in to the emergency call center around 4:20 pm. Multiple fire crews responded to a mutual aid request for manpower and a tanker truck.

North Augusta Public Safety also responded to the scene. Because of multiple fire crews and vehicles, several roadways in the vicinity Chariot Court and Clearmont Drive were blocked off.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 has a reporter on the scene and it appears the fire may be out. There is currently no word on any injuries.