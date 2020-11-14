Firefighters and department officers suspended in Wagener

WAGENER, S.C. (WJBF) – Town leaders called an emergency meeting Thursday, November 12 where many people say they learned all firefighters and officers in the department are suspended. They say the reasoning is unclea and hope this move won’t be detrimental to public safety.

“They let us know that all the officers were relieved of our positions and all firefighters within the department were suspended until we heard different,” said Logan Musser.

Musser has served as a volunteer firefighter in Wagener for six years.

He said, “There’s been tension over the years. I would say we all saw it coming. It’s kind of a matter of time.”

Since the suspension, Musser resigned.

“It’s tough. There’s other people, other communities that we can serve in the local area and yeah, it’s kind of a slap in the face,” said Musser.

George Day is in his 18th year as a firefighter in Wagener but the suspension has him scratching his head.

“They said 24 hours, we haven’t heard anything yet. We haven’t gotten anything in writing or a definite reason,” said Day.

Musser said, “I haven’t seen the accounts. I have never seen physical evidence or paperwork. I hope one day that maybe that comes to light but at this point, it’s probably just speculation until it actually comes to the surface.”

“We don’t know. We don’t have access to the accounts. The town has had access to it for five years now and we send in requests and they’re supposed to pay for it. We don’t have access to the accounts. We don’t know what’s in there. We don’t know if the fire fees are in there or not. I haven’t seen transparency yet. I’ve asked multiple times how much we have in our account, never been told,” explained Day.

With the suspension, Day said the interim chief is the only one in the fire department right now. “One man can’t do it and you really can’t fall under the guidelines of mutual aid per firefighter’s association.”

Musser added, “We have agreements with all of our mutual aid around us. I hope they’ll be able to step in and do the best they can. I’m sure they will. They’re great people but yeah, I hate it for the citizens because it means that in case of an emergency there will be delayed responses.”

The town clerk said the minutes from Thursday’s emergency meeting will be available November 16.

Continue to stick with us on this developing story.