Fire rips through Aiken apartment building; 8 families displaced

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Eight families are displaced following an apartment building fire in Aiken.

Authorities responded to the Viera Apartments in 2400 block of Roses Road at 6:45 a.m. on Sunday, August 2.

Fire crews found “heavy fire and smoke coming from the building,” according to Detective Jeremy Hembree with Aiken Department of Public Safety. Nearby apartments were then evacuated.

No major injuries were reported. One person jumped from a second-floor window when realizing where they were in relationship to the fire, Detective Hembree added. That person was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The American Red Cross has been contacted to help assist the families impacted.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.