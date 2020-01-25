Family safe after fire started keeping chicken eggs in coup warm in Augusta

Augusta Fire & EMA told NewsChannel 6 the fire started just after 4:40 p.m.

A series of tweets show photos of the fire at a home. One reads, “The family living at the home had been attempting to keep a nest of chicken eggs warm in a coop, which was placed alongside their home. The heating lamp tipped over and the hay inside the coop caught fire.” It goes on to say in a third tweet, “The fire quickly jumped from the coop to the house and caused severe damage along the side of the home. The family made it out safely and there are no reports of any injuries. The family has been displaced due to the damage.

______________________________________________________________________________

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office dispatch confirms that crews were sent to a structure fire in Augusta. The location is on the 3400 block of Middleton Drive, near Pleasant Home Road and Washington Road. There are no other details at this time. Count on NewsChannel 6 to keep you updated.