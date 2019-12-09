Fire reported at Timberman lumber mill

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WJBF) – An early morning fire swept through part of a lumber mill Monday in South Carolina.

It broke out at the Timberman Inc. plant in Johnston around 7 a.m.

According to the Assistant Mill Manager Lee Lybrand, the lumber kiln is a total loss.

Lybrand said he is grateful to firefighters who battled the blaze.

The Old Town Fire Department, the Mayson Fire Department, the Ridge Spring Fire Department and Saluda County Fire and EMS responded to the call.

As of 10 a.m. firefighters were still putting out hotspots.

No one was injured.

When asked about the impact on the plant and its employees Lybrand said, “We have some great friends in the lumber business and will get lumber from different sources until they can come up with a long term solution.”

Timmerman lumber makes wooden pallets.