Fire on Telfair St. Monday evening

UPDATE: According to the Augusta Fire & EMA Twitter account, there were two adults and four children at home when the fire started.

They all made it out of the home safely. The Red Cross has been notified.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Firefighters are working on putting out a fire that started on the 1900 block of Telfair St.

Richmond County Dispatch tells us the call came in around 8:58 PM.

The fire is contained and there are no reported injuries at this time.

There is no word as to how the fire started.

