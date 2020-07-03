Fire on Battle Row in Augusta

Augusta (WJBF)- Most of the CSRA's local fireworks shows are cancelled this year due to the pandemic. That's led to an increase in individual fireworks sales. Now doctors are warning people to be safe when celebrating the 4th.

Cancellations of traditional fireworks displays means more people than ever are buying them to set off themselves. Local doctors say there are some safety tips you need to be aware of if you're shooting off fireworks at home.

Independence Day is known for fireworks, family and fun, but thousands end up in the emergency room each year with fireworks related injuries.