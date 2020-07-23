Fire officials concerned over EMS response times in rural Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Fire chiefs in the rural part of Aiken County are concerned about the state of healthcare and they say something needs to be done about it. “This is not something that we can wait on. The lives of the citizens of our County and the thousands of people traveling through our great County hanging to balance every day,” Fire Chief of New Holland Volunteer Fire Department Dennis Jackson said.

The issue, EMS response times for some portions of the county. “There are documented stories of people having to wait 45 minutes to an hour to get an ambulance for an emergency. That’s unacceptable,” Representative Bill Taylor shared.

“The volunteer fire departments, Aiken County originally got into the medical first responding to calls to assist with the ambulance. If it was out of the district or to assist on scenes on major calls, as extra sets of hands,” Chief Jackson recalled.

Those extra sets of hands, turned out, in some cases, to be the only ones ready and available.”This caused us as prior chiefs to have to invest in equipment and training that we originally did not plan on purchasing, but this is what would best serve the citizens of our areas,” the Chief added.

To match with competitive salaries, County Council increased pay for EMS workers 19 percent during the last fiscal year and this one. A recent work session revealed officials are coming up with a game plan, a four-phased plan, that would raise pay, add more positions, and provide more crews for additional ambulances during peak times.”The rural part Aiken County is on the line because at this point we don’t have enough EMS ambulances to go answer emergency calls,” Representative Taylor added.

The issue of response time is not inclusive to Aiken County, Bamberg and Barnwell Counties have faced similar challenges in recent years. Shawn asked Representative Taylor if something could be done on the state level to help alleviate the problem. “State government really can’t intercede in the counties issues with EMS. That’s run by the counties. Of course, they’d like us to give them more money, but that’s probably not going to happen in these times with tight budgets, but they can fix this,” he shared.

A new study led by a University at Buffalo researcher found since early March and the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S., 911 calls for emergency medical services have dropped by 26.1 % compared to the past two years.

Meanwhile, the cost of the four-phased approach would be between $1.1 million and $1.3 million. Officials say that the cost could come from property taxes.