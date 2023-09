AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County emergency crews responded to a house fire that broke out just before 2:30 Thursday morning.

It happened on Cindy Drive in Beech Island.

That’s off Atomic Road.

Dispatch tells NewsChannel 6 when fire crews arrived the home was fully engulfed in flames.

They tell us no one was inside at the time.

No word on how it got started.