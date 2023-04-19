NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – According to North Augusta Department of Public Safety, a fire in a bathroom at North Augusta High School has resulted in injuries for a staff member.

All students, according to law enforcement, were evacuated from the school.

Emergency services were enroute to the school around 2 p.m., according to North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

Images are being sent to WJBF of evacuated students waiting on the school’s sports fields and outdoor bleachers for the all-clear to be given.

Staff members were able to successfully extinguish the fire, but the all-clear has yet to be given. No students were injured in the incident, according to NADPS.

North Augusta High School Principal John Murphy released the following statement.