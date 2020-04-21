Fire in Aiken County resulted in death of a child

S.C. (WJBF) – A child has died during an afternoon fire in Aiken County. The fire happened just outside of the city limits of Salley, off Windsor Road.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of 3-year-old Jayshaun Edwards of Springfield.

Edwards was pronounced dead on the scene of a singlewide mobile home fire that broke out on the 2000 block of Windsor Rd. around 12:29 P.M.

The child was found in the home after the fire was extinguished. The cause of the fire is under investigation. An autopsy will be done in Newberry on Wednesday.

