Fire hydrant testing, flushing to take place in Grovetown

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) — The City of Grovetown’s Fire Department personnel will perform fire hydrant testing and flushing this week.

The project will take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on November 26 and 27 in the following areas undergoing new construction: McCoy’s Creek Subdivision between Robinson Avenue and Doge Lane (4 hydrants) and Caroleton Subdivision, Phase 2, off of Wrightsboro Road.

Affected residents will be notified via door hangers placed in the area of testing on November 25. Notification of fire hydrant testing and flushing will be posted on the City website at www.cityofgrovetown.com and Mayor Gary Jones’ Facebook page.

Residents in the affected areas may experience low water pressure and cloudy or brown water during the testing.

The water discoloration is not harmful but could stain laundry so affected residents are advised to avoid using their washing machines during this time and to test that their water has returned to clear before doing laundry.