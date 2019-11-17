Fire hydrant testing & flushing in Grovetown scheduled

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) — The Grovetown fire department will conduct fire hydrant testing and flushing this week.

The testing and flushing will take place between 10 p.m. and 12 a.m. November 19-2.

The following areas will be affected: 400-5483 Blocks of Wrightsboro Road; 5000-5226 Blocks of Wrightsboro Road; 800 Block of Horizon South Parkway; Grovetown Centre Private Hydrants; CVS, Walgreens, and Food Lion hydrants off of Horizon South Parkway; and Babcock Furniture hydrant off of Wrightsboro Road.

“This night testing is to minimize disturbance to the businesses and the flow of traffic,” officials said in a news release.

Residents in the affected areas may experience low water pressure and cloudy or brown water during the testing. The water discoloration is not harmful but could stain laundry so affected residents are advised to avoid using their washing machines during this time and to test that their water has returned to clear before doing laundry.

Affected residents will be notified via door hangers placed in the area of testing.

Notification of fire hydrant testing and flushing will be posted on the City website and Mayor Gary Jones’ Facebook page.