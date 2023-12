AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta-Richmond County Fire/EMA is investigating a fire on Ruby Dr. in Augusta.

According to the fire department, crews responded to the 2200 block of Ruby Dr. at around 3:11 p.m. Thursday afternoon for a fire involving a home and a vehicle. When they arrived, firefighters found flames and smoke coming from the home and the vehicle.

The homeowner was able to make it out safely. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.