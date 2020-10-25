Fire displaces 16 in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Sixteen people are displaced following an early morning fire in Augusta.

Around 2:30 a.m., Sunday, October 25, Augusta Firefighters responded to a structure fire at the Hal Powell Apartments.

We’re told all of the units were cleared out as firefighters worked to contain the fire on the 4th floor.

Officials say the 4th floor is uninhabitable and the 16 residents are being helped by the Red Cross.

Two people were transported to the hospital, but they are not fire-related.

Roughly 5-7 unit suffered heavy damage due to the fire. It is believed an A/C unit is the cause.