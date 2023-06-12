BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WJBF) – The Midland Valley Fire Department responded to a residential fire on Monday morning that residents believe started after a lighting strike on Sunday night.

According to authorities, the fire department responded to the 3000 block of Townsend Street in Beech Island in reference to concerns from a neighbor that a lightning strike from the night before had started a fire in the roof of a nearby home.

Authorities say the call was made around 10:13 A.M. by a neighbor who lived near the home, which is a few blocks in the rear of Clearwater Elementary School, and the neighbor told dispatchers that a home struck by lightning Sunday night had smoke coming from the roof the morning after.

According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, the neighbor said that they could see smoke coming from the vent in the roof and was requesting that the fire department come out and make sure it was not on fire.

Midland Valley Fire Department says once they arrived on the scene, they found light smoke along the ridge cap, vents, and eaves of the house.

Though much was not showing, crews gained access to the interior of the home and, once inside, found insulation burning in the attic space upon further investigation, according to a spokesperson Midland Valley Fire.

Upon finding this evidence, Midland Valley Fire used their fire equipment to search the interior roofing space, discovering a “very little active fire” and some roofing materials still smoldering.

After discovering this fire, Midland Valley Department Fire Fighters used water to cool down the hot spots and checked the surrounding areas.

Fire personnel observed part of the house and a tree a few foot away that had been damaged and possibly the result of the lightning strike witnessed by the neighbor the night before.

According to Midland Valley Fire Department, they were not able to determine the cause of the fire, as their main duties were confined to dousing the active fire with water and attempting to ensure that it would not come back.

All fire was confined to the roof and attic space, according to Midland Valley Fire Department.