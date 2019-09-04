Fire Department collecting donations to Augusta shelters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Thousands of people evacuating their hometowns due to Hurricane Dorian are showing up in the Garden City. Some with just the clothes on their back and whatever else they can fit in their bag.

Those in the shelters packed what they could but the reality is they don’t know how long they’ll be staying in the Garden City.

The City of Augusta is asking for donations to help. Things like unopened packages of diapers and pull-ups for kids. Also, diapers for adults and disposable underpads for beds.

They’ll also accept new or gently used children’s books, games, and toys.

“There’s nothing better than helping somebody on the worst day of their life. It’s a feeling that’s truly gratifying to first responders so it does make us proud. It should make us proud as a community as a whole,” said Augusta Fire Chief Chris James.

Chief James added, “You can drive by. You can drive through the old station. We’ll take the resources and you can keep right on going or if you pull into the back and stop, somebody will walk out and help you. Collect those resources from you.”

The donations are being collected from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Old Fire Station at 2163 Central Avenue in Augusta.

To volunteer with the American Red Cross, click or tap here.