Live Now
NewsChannel 6 Morning News streaming NOW

#VIDEO | Fire damages home in Aiken

CSRA News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – Fire officials in Aiken are trying to find out what sparked an early morning house fire.

It started Thursday, February 6th shortly before 1:00am on Pine Log Road. The house is right next door to Millbrook Elementary school.

The house was badly damaged. No word yet on any injuries.

Latest Headlines:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories