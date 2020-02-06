VIDEO | Fire damages home in Aiken

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – Fire officials in Aiken are trying to find out what sparked an early morning house fire.
It started Thursday, February 6th shortly before 1:00am on Pine Log Road. The house is right next door to Millbrook Elementary school.
The house was badly damaged. No word yet on any injuries.
