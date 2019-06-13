Fire Damages Augusta Church

UPDATE: AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Investigators have released preliminary findings in what caused the fire at Windsor Heights Baptist Church.

Officials say the cause of the fire was electrical. They also say the origin of the fire was in the attic of the church.

All firefighters that were being treated for injuries sustained in battling the blaze have now been released from the hospital.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Augusta Fire has been at the Windsor Heights Baptist Church after it caught fire Thursday morning.

It’s a church where some got baptized, others got married, and all who belonged to this church came together as a family.

Tonight, the church family came together praying for a better tomorrow.

The Church stood strong for 63 years.

Church Member, Shirley Hoglend, says, “it just devastated me.”

That’s how long Windsor Heights Baptist Church has been Hoglend’s second home.

“I’m at a loss I don’t know what to do,” she says.

Tears shed after watching the place she worshipped crumble to the ground.

The Waste Management Truck Driver who called 911, Timothy Moss, says, “just doing my job and I see Windsor Heights up in smoke.”

He says today started off as just a regular day.

“We jumped out to see if there was anybody was in there first and foremost, and then make sure to call 911,” says Moss.

Augusta Fire Pubic Information Office, Michael Meyers, says, “when crews arrived there was heavy smoke, already being seen. Shortly after, fully involved.”

Augusta firefighters fought the blaze for more than an hour. A spokesperson says four firefighters were evaluated at the hospital for heat exhaustion or smoke inhalation, but there were no serious injuries.

A hand crochet of the Lord’s Prayer salvaged from the fire.

Now, some members of the church feel lost.

“We just got to get our bearings and figure out what to do,” says Hoglend.

Memories now wounded, but Pastor William Lassiter is still looking at the bright side.

“I’m thinking God got something glorious for us,” says Pastor William.

He says the church is more than just the building… It is the people.

“They’ll take away the love and kindness and the gentleness that was shown here by the people that gather here to worship,” says Pastor William.

The church is 80 members strong. Pastor William says he hopes to rebuild, but for now, he says the congregation will worship at New Heights Church in Martinez.

Windsor Heights Baptist Church is located at 3494 Bullock Avenue, off of Meadowbrook Drive in South Augusta.

No word on what caused the blaze.

