AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – According to Augusta 911, Augusta Fire Department was called to a structure fire near the intersection at Barton Chapel Road and Wrightsboro Road shortly before noon Wednesday.

The Augusta Fire Department confirms that they are responding to a former business, now abandoned, along Barton Chapel Road near Gerald Jones Ford.

Those travelling along Barton Chapel at Wrightsboro Road should be aware that there are road hazards in the area due to the presence of first responders and emergency vehicles.

Augusta Fire Department is asking “to ensure the safety of all, we kindly ask that if you’re planning to enter Barton Chapel Rpad from Wrightsboro Road, please avoid the area for the time being.”

The fire was extinguished shortly before 1 p.m.